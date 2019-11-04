Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
The front gate is pictured at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York April 8, 2016. Inmates at Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium security women's prison in suburban Bedford Hills near New York City, are reading the classic works of Homer, Euripides and Virgil. The Columbia University course, organised by the non-profit Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison, aims to boost employment for convicts after release and reduce rates of reoffending. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri SEARCH "TACONIC ALLEGRI" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES - GF10000379791
More than 400 inmates released from Oklahoma prisons

Nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 400 inmates are walking out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma as part of what state officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

Monday’s release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

Stitt has made reducing Oklahoma’s highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate one of his top priorities and has appointed reform-minded members to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

The board last week considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving about 462 inmates to be released on Monday.

