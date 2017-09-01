Michael Plummer, a Washington, D.C. man, works with at-risk youth to pass on the lessons he learned from more than two decades behind bars. William Brangham and producer Mike Fritz have been following Plummer's story for more than a year…
By William Brangham, Mike Fritz
For Fleetwood, who was named a 2021 MacArthur fellow, the project was originally a way to reflect on her family’s legacy and what she could do to highlight what she considers a great injustice to her community.
By Justin Stabley
Cafe Momentum layers multiple forms of support -- education, basic supplies and real-world skills -- that are key to staying out of the justice system but hard for many youth to find at home.
By Kathleen Hobson
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justice Department has released more than 30,000 non-violent inmates to home confinement to try to limit the virus' spread in prison. But, as John Yang reports for our ongoing "Searching for Justice"…
By John Yang, Mike Fritz
By Stephanie Sy, Frank Carlson
Amid a housing affordability crisis, cities across the U.S. have been struggling with their unsheltered populations. Two years ago, Austin, Texas, decriminalized activities related to homelessness. But this year, citizens voted to re-criminalize them — as the state banned public…
“The ability to complete a college diploma is a way to have a counter-narrative and say that you've done some work that allows you to prove yourself as someone who is trying to do good,” Rob Scott, executive director of…
By William Brangham, Sam Lane, Lena I. Jackson
The Dixie Fire, now the second-largest in California history, continues to burn northern parts of the state. It comes as California faces a shortage of firefighters, a scenario that's bringing new attention to a critical firefighting resource: prison inmates. William…
By Aaron Morrison, Associated Press
Fifty years ago this summer, President Richard Nixon declared a war on drugs. Decades later harsh penalties continue to feed a prison industrial complex that has millions of mostly Black and brown people locked up.
By Amna Nawaz, Mike Fritz
Estimates show that over five million children in the U.S. have had an incarcerated parent. As the number of women in American prison soars, little is known about the impact on children they leave behind. Amna Nawaz went to Texas…
