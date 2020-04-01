What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Associated Press

Nevadans ordered to stay at home

Nation

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide directive telling Nevadans to stay at home, with an exception for essential trips.

The Democratic governor had already asked Nevada residents two weeks ago to stay home and ordered a closure of casinos and non-essential businesses, but on Wednesday he decided to formalize his request that Nevadans stay home with a written order.

Unlike the orders issued by some other governors, Sisolak’s directive does not include a penalty for those who violate it.

The governor’s order doesn’t apply to the homeless or people making essential trips such as to get groceries, receive health care or receive goods or services from businesses that have been allowed to stay open, such as pharmacies, hardware stores and restaurants that offer take-out only.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 01 WATCH LIVE: Trump and White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

  2. Read Mar 31 What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

  3. Read Apr 01 WATCH: As New York death toll doubles, Cuomo ponders ‘how does it end?’

  4. Read Apr 01 ‘I am not a virus.’ How this artist is illustrating coronavirus-fueled racism

  5. Read Apr 01 WATCH LIVE: Minnesota governor gives coronavirus update

The Latest