NewsHour Weekend update: The torch passes on

Finally tonight… a bit of news about us.

Next weekend you’re likely to see some changes- the NewsHour Weekend program heads to D.C. and will be anchored by Geoff Bennet. Since 2013 the program has been produced by WNET, the public television station in New York, and now it’s heading to WETA in D.C. where the weekday program is produced.

In all that time, we’ve brought you the news that didn’t stop happening over the weekend. We’ve covered conflicts and climate change, poverty and politics, the arts and much more with the editorial integrity the NewsHour has stood for over the decades.

My colleagues and I are proud to have had the opportunity to carry this torch and we wish Geoff and all the NewsHour staffers in D.C. the best as they begin this new chapter.