Pedro Pierluisi holds a news conference after his swearing in as governor of Puerto Rico in San Juan on Aug. 2, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Dánica Coto, Associated Press

Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

Nation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island’s governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday’s decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don’t want her as governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.

Puerto Rico’s Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi’s legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of the Senate.

Dánica Coto, Associated Press

