Why Puerto Rico’s new governor is already controversial

Jenniffer Gonzalez:

I mean, I was the one involved in the approval of those funds.

We approved more than $43 billion for Puerto Rico in different areas. And I'm fighting for those funds to be released.

And we got a lot of bureaucracy, many of the federal agencies working with that. But the cases of corruption on the island for many of the areas that actually manage those funds were put under scrutiny in the last two weeks.

So the federal government, what they did, they have a coordinator or monitor for those funds to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. So I do believe that we need to have those resources to the people who need it.

I'm working now with the new governor and the administration in terms of how we can get those monies to be released, to be outlaid immediately. And the next available day they say it's going to be happening is going to be September 4.