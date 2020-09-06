California community, hit hard by wildfires, bands together to help evacuees

The CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz, CA is still burning, and has been classified as one of the top ten most destructive fires in California history. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes, and are relying on local shelters for food and lodging. Lihi Benisty, a Santa Cruz resident and yoga teacher, found herself at the center of community relief efforts when she raised over $20,000 in online donations in just a week via social media. She joins Digital Producer Molly Enking to discuss the situation on the ground in Santa Cruz and the surrounding area, and how to help those most vulnerable to the fires.