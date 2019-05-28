Join us on a journey to Antarctica

A gender-neutral bathroom is seen at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California. Photo by Reuters.
Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathrooms

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district’s policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from students who argued that allowing transgender students to use the same facilities violated their right to privacy.

The court’s order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling that held that the Boyertown School District, about 45 miles northeast of Philadelphia, could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use.

The students are represented by the conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.

