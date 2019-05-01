What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Police line
By —

Associated Press

Texas officer charged with homicide for shooting black man

Nation

DALLAS — A Texas police officer has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for fatally shooting a black man during a traffic stop last year.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Arlington Officer Bau Tran Wednesday, eight months after he shot 24-year-old O’Shae Terry in the Dallas suburb. Tran responded to the Sept. 1 traffic stop as backup to another officer who pulled Terry over on a registration violation.

Body camera footage shows Tran grabbing the passenger-side window of the SUV Terry was driving as it begins to roll away. He can then be seen pointing his gun into the vehicle and shots ring out.

Tran was placed on restricted duty following the shooting and put on leave Wednesday. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

