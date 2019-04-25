New investigation reveals widespread police misconduct never publicly revealed

Amna Nawaz:

Reporters around the country, from the "USA Today" network and the non-profit Invisible Institute, spent more than a year compiling the largest database of misconduct records. They found that at least 85,000 officers have been investigated or disciplined for some 200,000 incidents of alleged misconduct, much of it previously unreported to the public. Most were minor infractions, but there were still thousands of more serious cases, including allegations of excessive force, rape, domestic violence and drug dealing.

They also found frequent dishonesty. The database uncovered more than 2,200 instances of perjury, tampering with evidence or witnesses, or falsifying reports.

And, 32 people became police chiefs or sheriffs despite a finding of serious misconduct, usually at another department.

James Pilcher is one of the reporters for that "USA Today" network. He works at the "Cincinnati Inquirer" and joins me now.

James Pilcher, welcome to the NewsHour.

Let's start with the records. How hard was it to get access to that information in the first place?