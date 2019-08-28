What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Tropical Storm Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Aqua satellite MODIS instrument as it moved over the Leeward Islands, as it continues its track into the Eastern Caribbean Sea, August 27, 2019. Photo courtesy: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/Handout via Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Track Tropical Storm Dorian as it moves across the Caribbean

Nation

Tropical Storm Dorian is threatening to hit Puerto Rico at near-hurricane force, and forecasters say it could strengthen further as it approaches the U.S. mainland.

The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It’s expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

Forecasters say “practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds.”

Track Storm Dorian using the interactive graphic below.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 26 No, the Amazon fires won’t deplete the Earth’s oxygen supply. Here’s why.

  2. Read Aug 28 Deutsche Bank reveals it has tax returns sought in Trump probe

  3. Read Aug 26 9 numbers you need to know to understand the Amazon fires

  4. Read Aug 28 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg makes it to New York

  5. Read Aug 22 How detention causes long-term harm to children

Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico braces for Tropical Storm Dorian

Nation Aug 27

The Latest