As Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas, what’s next for relief efforts in the Bahamas

Judy Woodruff:

Hurricane Dorian is hugging the coast of the Carolinas tonight and still doing damage, with winds of 105 miles an hour. The storm flooded streets in a series of towns today and blew out power to more than 200,000 customers. It is also blamed for four deaths in the U.S., plus at least 20 in the Bahamas.

John Yang reports again from Nassau in the Bahamas on the storm's progress.