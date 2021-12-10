WATCH LIVE: Trial of Kim Potter, ex-officer who killed Daunte Wright — Day 3

The trial of Kim Potter, the former officer who killed Daunte Wright, is expected to continue on Thursday.

The trial is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch the proceedings in the player above.

The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police testified Thursday about the shooting incident.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, took the stand on the second day of testimony, after opening statements Wednesday in which prosecutors portrayed Kim Potter as a veteran cop who had been repeatedly trained in Taser use, with warnings about avoiding such deadly mix-ups.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center. The white former officer — she resigned two days after the shooting — has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright, who was Black, after he attempted to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead.

Albrecht-Payton testified that she did not remember Wright scuffling with officers outside of the vehicle.

“Um, when he stepped out of the car, I don’t remember too much of the scuffling. I mean, I’ve seen the video footage, you know, when it first came out like months ago, but like memory-wise I don’t remember the scuffling. I just remember after,” Albrecht-Payton said.

Defense attorney Earl Gray pressed Albrecht-Payton on Wright’s actions immediately after Potter shot him, in an apparent attempt to show that Wright deliberately tried to drive away even while gravely wounded.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness, while the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence.

Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence.