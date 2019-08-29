What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S. Picture taken February 10, 2019. Photo by Nick Oxford/Reuters
By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Trump administration to roll back methane emission limits

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas companies would face looser controls on emissions of potent climate-changing methane gas under a proposal expected from the Trump administration as soon as Thursday, oil industry and environmental groups say. The government’s plan would ease requirements on oil and gas sites to monitor for methane leaks and plug them.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s move would be the latest in a series by the administration easing Obama-era emissions controls on the oil, gas and coal industries, including from methane leaks.

The oil and gas industry is the nation’s primary source of methane emissions, according to the EPA, accounting for nearly one-third in 2016.

Methane is a component of natural gas that’s frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during drilling operations. The gas is considered a more potent contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide, although it occurs in smaller volumes.

A study by the Environmental Defense Fund, an advocacy group, concluded that the oil and gas industry was emitting far more of the heat-trapping gas than is reported to the EPA.

WATCH: NASA scientists track climate-changing methane leaks from the air

By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 28 Why doctors are increasingly prescribing nature

  2. Read Aug 26 No, the Amazon fires won’t deplete the Earth’s oxygen supply. Here’s why.

  3. Read Aug 29 Who made the next presidential debate and who didn’t

  4. Read Aug 28 U.S. turns away Palestinian who was an incoming freshman at Harvard

  5. Read Aug 22 How detention causes long-term harm to children

The Latest