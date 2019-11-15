Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

Nation

WASHINGTON — Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump who was charged with lying to Congress and witness tampering.

The verdict came Friday, two hours after the jury began its second day of deliberations.

READ MORE: Guide to the impeachment hearings

Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election tampering. Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an “access point” to WikiLeaks and frequently boasted of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

He has denied the allegations.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 15 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Nov 15 Trump attacks impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Yovanovitch’s full opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings

  4. Read Nov 15 Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

  5. Read Nov 13 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

The Latest