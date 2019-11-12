Three officials will testify this week as the impeachment inquiry enters a new phase with public hearings. House Republicans on Saturday submitted their wishlist of witnesses which included Hunter Biden and the whistleblower — both names ruled out by the…
Public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump begin Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The hearings
Watch the House impeachment hearings here.
Background
What you need to know as public hearings begin.
The testimony
What current and former government officials have told Congress so far.
Politics Nov 06Read William Taylor’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 07Read George Kent’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 08Read Alexander Vindman’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 05Read Gordon Sondland’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 04Read Marie Yovanovitch’s full testimony in Trump impeachment inquiry
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Nancy Benac, Associated Press
Politics Nov 08Read Fiona Hill’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 05Read Kurt Volker’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Gretchen Frazee
Politics Nov 04Read Michael McKinley’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Yasmeen Alamiri
Politics Nov 11Read Christopher Anderson’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Candice Norwood
Politics Nov 11Read Catherine Croft’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Candice Norwood
Politics Nov 11Read Laura Cooper’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry
By Associated Press
Key players
How top Trump administration figures and the president's personal attorney factor into the inquiry.
The whistleblower complaint that helped spark the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has a dizzying cast of characters.
By Candice Norwood
The whistleblower & how we got here
A look back at the origins of the impeachment inquiry.
The whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump alleges the president sought foreign interference in the 2020 election and that White House officials moved to cover it up.
By Magan Crane
What spurred House Democrats to ramp up impeachment efforts?
By Yamiche Alcindor, Lisa Desjardins
Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, annotated
By Magan Crane
The legal framework protecting whistleblowers in the U.S.
How a president’s call to a foreign leader becomes a memo — and who gets to see it
The politics of impeachment
How politicians and voters see the inquiry.
In considering impeaching President Donald Trump, House Democrats are sticking to a single, simple message. The president is similarly entrenched.
By Daniel Bush
The Ukraine connection
The geopolitics behind the story.
Ukraine lies at the heart of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, who has urged the country’s new president to investigate the Biden family. Special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky, who has reported from the country for years, returns there to…
By Simon Ostrovsky
Want more?
The most recent, most important developments, sent to your inbox.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.