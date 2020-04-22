What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump disagrees ‘strongly’ with Georgia governor’s move to reopen salons, tattoo parlors

Nation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is taking issue with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to begin reopening businesses like hair salons and tattoo parlors when the coronavirus continues to spread.

Trump says at a White House briefing that he disagrees “strongly” with the Republican governor’s decision to allow the reopening of businesses like barber shops where social distancing is impossible, saying they stand “in violation of the phase one guidelines” his administration released last week.

While Trump says he wants Kemp to do what he thinks is right, Trump says he thinks opening beauty salons and barber shops during phase one “is just too soon.”

“They can wait a little bit longer,” he says, “Just a little bit not much, because safety had to predominate.”

