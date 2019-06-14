Visit CANVAS arts and culture

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Thomas Homan addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on July 27, 2017. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Trump plans to name former immigration official Tom Homan as border czar

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s planning to name a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a border czar who’ll report directly to him.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends” that Tom Homan will “probably” work from the White House but will spend a lot of time on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homan had been Trump’s acting ICE director since Trump took office when he took himself out of the running for the permanent job in April 2018, less than six months after he was nominated, and said he would retire to focus more on his family.

Homan, a frequent Fox News contributor, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Trump also says he hasn’t decided whether to nominate acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan to the Cabinet post full time.

