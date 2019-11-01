Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

For newborn babies, human touch may be a brain booster. Photo by Sally Anscombe/via Getty Images
By —

Associated Press

Trump rule would let faith-based groups exclude LGBTQ parents

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue getting taxpayer funding even if they exclude LGBT families and others from their services based on religious beliefs.

The White House says the rule is needed to remove barriers that prevent some nonprofits from helping vulnerable people in their communities.

The Family Research Council, a conservative advocacy group, applauded the move. It says charities would no longer have to choose between “abandoning their faith or abandoning homeless children.”

But LGBT groups say the administration’s plan would reduce the pool of qualified parents wanting to adopt or foster a child. They say that nearly 123,000 foster children are awaiting adoption, but the rule would make even fewer families available to them.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 31 Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons in North Dakota

  2. Watch Oct 31 After House approves impeachment procedures, what happens next?

  3. Watch Oct 31 No credible defense of Trump’s Ukraine conduct, says GOP strategist

  4. Watch Oct 29 Why Twyla Tharp wants us to ‘shut up’ and do what we love

  5. Read Nov 01 Impeachment inquiry focuses on 2 White House lawyers

The Latest