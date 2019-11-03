Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
A firefighter passes by a fire engine in front of a burning house during wildfires in San Bernardino, California, on October 31, 2019, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. 564FIRE via Reuters
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” he said.

Newsom replied with a tweet: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Last year Trump made a similar threat amid California fires — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.

