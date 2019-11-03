Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump is threatening to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall.

Trump tweeted Sunday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a “terrible job of forest management.” He tweeted that when fires rage, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” he said.

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Newsom replied with a tweet: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

The state controls a small percentage of forest land. The federal government manages most of it.

Last year Trump made a similar threat amid California fires — accusing the state of “gross mismanagement” of forests.

At the time Newsom defended wildfire prevention efforts while criticizing the federal government for not doing enough.