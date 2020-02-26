Help us improve our coverage of inventors and inventions!

Take this 15-minute survey and earn a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Take Survey
Internal view of the lionfish robot reveals electronic components and pumps fixed in a soft silicone body. Photo by James Pikul

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus U.S. threat

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference Wednesday, a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.

Trump tweeted that representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, would join him at the late-afternoon appearance.

Trump and members of the administration have been sending mixed messages about the virus.

The CDC on Tuesday warned the American public to prepare for an an outbreak of the disease, which has spawned more than 80,000 cases around the world but relatively few so far in the U.S.

But before he flew home from India on Tuesday, Trump said the coronavirus situation is “very well under control in our country.”

Arriving back in the U.S. early Wednesday, Trump immediately began to push back against critics who say he should have acted sooner to bolster the federal response to the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Virus spread in U.S. is not a question of ‘if but when,’ health expert says

He tweeted that the CDC, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar “and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus!” and announced that he would get a briefing on the matter later Wednesday.

“I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M. CDC representatives, and others, will be there.”

Trump also criticized some news media coverage of the coronavirus.

Azar was scheduled Wednesday to testify to Congress about appropriations for his department, with questioning about the administration’s coronavirus preparations likely.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also engaged in the pushback after returning with Trump. Grisham retweeted a CDC post that said “there is currently no reported community spread” of coronavirus in the U.S.

In the tweet, the CDC advised people to take the usual precautions to avoid spreading the virus, such as staying home when sick and washing hands with soap and water.

By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 25 4 takeaways from the contentious South Carolina debate

  3. Read Feb 24 FBI official says Russia wants to see us ‘tear ourselves apart’

  4. Watch Feb 25 Why U.S. officials are escalating their concerns over novel coronavirus

  5. Read Mar 24 Do you live in a bubble? A quiz

The Latest