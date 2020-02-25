Virus spread in U.S. is not a question of ‘if but when,’ health expert says

The head of the national organization charged with preventing diseases through vaccines warned Tuesday that the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is a question not of “if but when.”

The virus has spread quickly outside of China, notably in Italy and Iran, and community transmission has taken hold. That means tracing the illness to the original person who introduced it to a particular community is practically impossible.

This reality has prompted U.S. public health officials to shift their strategy to contain and mitigate the virus.

That dual approach “will delay the emergence of community spread in the U.S.,” Nancy Messonnier, director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a call with reporters Tuesday.

This story will be updated.