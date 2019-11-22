Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Trump welcomes NCAA athletes to the White House

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday met with athletes and coaches from 22 collegiate national championship teams.

The traditional honorary White House visit for champion college and pro sports teams has become a politically loaded event in Trump’s presidency.

Some athletes, including members of the World Cup winning women’s national soccer team, have declined invitations. Others, like the NBA Golden State Warriors and the NFL Philadelphia Eagles, have been disinvited after players criticized the president. Others have warmly embraced Trump.

Trump, an avid golfer, spent a few moments with each team Friday, but lingered a little bit longer with Stanford University’s men’s golf team. He invited all the champs to come take a peek at the Oval Office.

“So far, nobody’s turned that one down,” Trump joked.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 22 John F. Kennedy kept these medical struggles private

  2. Read Nov 22 Diplomats question why U.S. military aid to Lebanon is being withheld

  3. Watch Nov 21 How testimonies from Fiona Hill and David Holmes filled in Sondland’s ‘gaps’

  4. Read Nov 21 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Fiona Hill and David Holmes

  5. Read Nov 22 Trump doubles down on debunked Ukraine conspiracy theory

How testimonies from Fiona Hill and David Holmes filled in Sondland’s ‘gaps’

Politics Nov 21

The Latest