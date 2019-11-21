How testimonies from Fiona Hill and David Holmes filled in Sondland’s ‘gaps’

David Holmes:

The four of us went to a nearby restaurant and sat on an outdoor terrace.

I sat directly across from Ambassador Sondland, and the two staffers sat off to our sides. At first, the lunch was largely social. Ambassador Sondland selected a bottle of wine that he shared among the four of us. And we discussed topics such as marketing strategies for his hotel business.

During the lunch, Ambassador Sondland said that he was going to call President Trump to give him an update. Ambassador Sondland placed a call on his mobile phone, and I heard him announce himself several times, along the lines of "Gordon Sondland holding for the President."

It appeared that he was being transferred through several layers of switchboards and assistants. And I then noticed Ambassador Sondland's demeanor change and understood that he had been connected to President Trump.

While Ambassador Sondland's phone was not on speakerphone, I could hear the president's voice through the earpiece of the phone. The president's voice was very loud and recognizable.

And Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.

I heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President and explain that he was calling from Kiev. I heard President Trump then clarify that Ambassador Sondland was in Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland replied, yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelensky — quote — "loves your ass."

I then heard President Trump ask, "So, he's going to do the investigation?"

Ambassador Sondland replied that, "He's going to do it," adding that, "President Zelensky will do anything you ask him to do."

Even though I did not take notes of these statements, I have a clear recollection that these statements were made. I believe that my colleagues who were sitting at the table also knew that Ambassador Sondland was speaking with the president.

I then took the opportunity to ask Ambassador Sondland for his candid impression of the president's views on Ukraine.

In particular, I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the president did not "give a expletive about Ukraine."

Ambassador Sondland agreed that the president did not "give an expletive about Ukraine."

I asked why not.

Ambassador Sondland stated that the president only cares about big stuff. I noted that there was big stuff going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia. And Ambassador Sondland replied that he meant big stuff that benefits the president, like the Biden investigation that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.

The conversation then moved on to other topics.