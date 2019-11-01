Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

Trump will host World Champion Nationals at the White House

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host the World Champion Washington Nationals baseball team on Monday at the White House.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series.

White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted Friday that the president would welcome the championship team to the White House, which is just miles from the Nationals’ stadium.

Trump attended one of the Nationals’ home games during the series, but was greeted with boos from the crowd.

