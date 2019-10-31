With World Series title, Washington Nationals cement their comeback season

Jesse Dougherty:

Yes.

I mean, since 2012, the Nationals have been building a contender. I mean, I think high payrolls, it's not new. That wasn't sort of a new ingredient for this team.

So, when you think about success and what gets you over the hump, of course, I mean, you get the right mix of talent. You spend money in the right way, but also that chemistry mix was really important for this team. I mean, they were close. They played loose. They had a great mix of veterans. They were the oldest team in baseball, but also had some young guys that kept them on their toes.

So I think, the way this team gelled, the way they love playing together, I think all of that comes into play, because, again, since 2012, this team has been spending and spending and spending and trying to get to this point, but there was something missing.

And so when you think of the missing piece then, and you see the way this team really came together, I think you know all along that just liking each other and liking playing together actually can be pretty powerful.

And when you have talent in that mix, I mean, that's when you get a championship team.