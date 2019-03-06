WATCH: Crisis on southern border is not ‘manufactured,’ Nielsen says

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told a House committee that the U.S. faces “a real, serious, and sustained crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In her opening statement, Nielsen said apprehensions at the southern border have spiked, and that drugs, criminals and violence are “spilling into our country.”

Government data shows past claims by President Donald Trump and White House officials about a border crisis have been exaggerated.

WATCH LIVE: Kirstjen Nielsen testifies on border security, future of border wall

The hearing is one of three at the Capitol on border issues Wednesday. Since Democrats took control of the House, they have prioritized investigating last year’s family separations and have subpoenaed documents related to the policy.