WATCH LIVE: Kirstjen Nielsen testifies on border security, future of border wall

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is testifying Wednesday on border security before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Nielsen told lawmakers in her opening remarks that there is “a real, serious, and sustained crisis at our border.” Government data shows past claims by President Donald Trump and White House officials about a border crisis have been exaggerated.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is set to appear before the House committee at 10 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 6 but was changed following a dispute between Nielsen and Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.

Nielsen said she was unavailable on the original date while Thompson accused her of refusing to testify, “attempting to use the recent partial federal government shutdown as an excuse.”

The Associated Press wrote this story. The PBS NewsHour produced this video. This post will be updated as the hearing develops.