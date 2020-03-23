WATCH: D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser gives coronavirus update

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called on the federal government for more support at a news conference Monday after announcing the second death in the nation’s capital from COVID-19 a day earlier.

“We know we need more help from the federal government. In order to have more tests available, we need more swabs, personal protective equipment, and ventilators,” Bowser said. “We need a centralized procurement and distribution of these lifesaving supplies.”

Bowser also urged Congress to provide funding relief.

“We also continue to call on the Congress to get to work,” Bowser said. “We know that our hospitals and medical providers need an infusion of cash in order to keep going. We also know that our workers need relief right now.”

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C.’s director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said that at this time last week there were 17 cases of novel coronavirus. There are now 116.

Bowser insisted that D.C. residents and visitors stay home, despite the start of cherry blossom season, a popular attraction in the city.

“The trees are indeed beautiful,” Bowser said. “We’ve been enjoying them for more than a hundred years and we will enjoy them again next year.”

READ MORE: D.C. closes gyms, theaters, orders takeout only in restaurants