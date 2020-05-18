WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces full Phase 1 of recovery plan

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Florida is entering the full Phase 1 of its step-by-step plan for recovery, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a news conference on Monday. Florida began reopening on May 4, and as of today, restaurants and retail outlets will increase operating capacity while keeping social distancing measures in place. Gyms and fitness centers will also reopen, and theme parks have been asked to submit plans for reopening that show how staff and visitors will remain safe. Out of 2400 tests statewide, approximately 700 have shown positive results for Covid-19, a 3.27 percent positivity rate.

Watch the governor’s announcement in the video player above.

The Governor also announced the completion of the Interstate 4/State Road 408 interchange and five new flyover ramps “that together compose the most impactful portion of the I-4 alternate project,” three months ahead of schedule. The improvements will increase safety, ease the movement of commerce, and enhance central Floridians commutes as the state transitions back to a fully functioning economy. Accelerating construction has also helped sustained more than 1,500 jobs directly associated with the I-4 alternate project.

