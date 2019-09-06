What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Gov. Cooper says Dorian strands hundreds on North Carolina island

Nation

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says hundreds are stranded on Ocracoke Island as Hurricane Dorian moves up the U.S. East Coast.

Cooper told reporters Friday morning that rescue teams are ready as soon as they can move in. He says local authorities are telling people to get to the highest point in their home.

Dorian came ashore Friday morning at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

At the start of the week, the storm slammed the Bahamas, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia before sideswiping the Carolinas on Thursday with tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.

