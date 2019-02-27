What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Jordan says Cohen hearing is ‘first time’ convicted perjurer brought back to be a star witness

Nation

The top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee is charging that Democrats are bringing President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to testify so they can “start their impeachment process.”

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio tells the committee chairman, Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings, at the start of the hearing that “your chairmanship will always be identified by this hearing.”

Jordan and other Republicans are challenging Cohen’s credibility because Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress in 2017, among other charges.

Democrats invited Cohen to testify after he turned on Trump and started cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 26 WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

  2. Read Feb 27 Read Michael Cohen’s full prepared testimony on Trump’s Russia plans, WikiLeaks email dump

  3. Read Feb 27 Cohen releases Trump financial documents, claims president inflated net worth

  4. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  5. Read Feb 27 WATCH: As Michael Cohen hearing opens, House GOP object to late night release of evidence

The Latest