WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON — The White House is seeking to discredit President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer as he makes a series of appearances on Capitol Hill.

Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Watch his remarks in the player above.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders issued a statement Tuesday, saying Michael Cohen was “going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements.”

Sanders says it’s “laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.”

Cohen arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday to begin three days of congressional appearances. The public will hear from him Wednesday when he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Cohen is set to serve time in prison for lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017.

Ahead of Cohen’s public testimony Wednesday, Democrats circulated talking points in a document that laid out the scope of the hearing.

The committee is expected to focus on President Donald Trump’s business dealings, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the Trump Foundation and the president’s potential conflicts of interest, according to the document, a copy of which was obtained by the PBS NewsHour.

Democrats also plan to highlight Trump’s compliance with tax law and campaign finance law, issues at the center of the federal investigation into Cohen.

Trump’s public criticism of Cohen, including attacks on Twitter that critics say amounted to witness intimidation, is another point House Democrats want to underscore.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

