WATCH: Justice Department announces new efforts to address hate crimes

The Justice Department is expected to unveil new efforts to address hate crimes in the country, days after a racist attack that killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York.

The FBI has ended the initial investigation at the scene of the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak at 11 a.m. EDT today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

At a briefing Thursday outside Tops Friendly Supermarket, Stephen Belongia, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office, vowed agents were determined to “hold the person responsible for this horrific attack accountable.”

“We only have one chance to get it right, and we owe it to the victims of this tragedy and the families and to this community to get this case right,” Belongia said.

Earlier at a brief hearing at Erie County Courthouse on Thursday morning, prosecutors received more time to put together their case against Payton Gendron, who’s accused of killing 10 people in a racist attack on a the Tops Friendly grocery store.

Gendron, 18, stood silently during a brief proceeding attended by some relatives of the victims after a grand jury indicted him.