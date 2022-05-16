How America can respond to white nationalist violence

Judy Woodruff:

This attack, like too many before it, is leading to a renewed conversation and for some self-examination for many on questions of race, white supremacy and extremist ideology.

We're going to focus on some of those questions ourselves with Eric Ward. He has long studied all of this and the proliferation of hate crimes. He's now at the Southern Poverty Law Center. And Jelani Cobb, writer, journalist and historian. He's also the next dean of the Columbia Journalism School.

Our conversation is part of our ongoing coverage of Race Matters.

Jelani Cobb, Eric Ward, welcome to both.

Jelani Cobb, let me start with you.

We heard that man at the very beginning of Cat Wise's piece say, we don't know if there are any other haters out there. What is your answer to him?

Jelani Cobb, Columbia University School of Journalism: Well, we can answer that in the affirmative.

I don't think, unfortunately, there's any question. When we look at the connections between what happened in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. What happened in El Paso, what happened at the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, what's happened now in Buffalo, what's happened in other places that I'm not mentioning now, having covered and having written about this issue, we can be fairly certain that there are more people of a like mind who out there.

And the bigger question is, what we, as a society, are prepared to do in order to prevent these kinds of atrocities from happening again and again.