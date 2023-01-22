WATCH: LA County Sheriff’s Department holds briefing after Monterey Park shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California say they are investigating the possibility that a male suspect believed to have shot and killed 10 people at a Lunar New Year celebration may have entered a second dance hall nearby about 30 minutes later.

The weapon he was carrying was wrestled away by someone at the Alhambra dance studio and handed over to police. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna also said at a press conference Sunday that the suspect who left 10 people dead and 10 injured at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park is still at large.

Watch the press conference in the player above.

“We believe that there’s an incident that may be related,” Luna said of the confrontation in Alhambra. “We’re not quire there yet, but it’s definitely on our radar screen.”

Luna said that a “male Asian suspect” entered the Alhambra club with a “firearm” and that people wrestled the gun away from him before he fled. Investigators are interested in a white cargo van that was seen in the area and that police have the gun from Alhambra.

Luna declined to say what type of gun was recovered in Alhambra, and said that investigators believe the fire arm used Monterey Park was not an “assault rifle.”

READ MORE: Gunman kills 10 people near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year festival

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people on the eastern edge of Los Angeles that is composed mostly of Asian immigrants from China or first-generation Asian Americans. The shooting happened in the heart of its downtown where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. A police car was parked near a large banner that proclaimed “Happy Year of the Rabbit!”

When officers arrived at the studio around 10:30 p.m., people were “pouring out of the location screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. He said officers then went into the ballroom and found victims as firefighters treated the wounded.

Meyer said it was too early in the investigation to know if the gunman knew anyone at the ballroom or if it was a hate crime.

“We will look at every angle,” Meyer said.

The Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park is one of California’s largest and had attracted tens of thousands throughout the day.

Two days of festivities, which have been attended by as many as 100,000 people in past years, were planned. But officials canceled Sunday’s events following the shooting.