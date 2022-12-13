WATCH LIVE: House holds hearing on rising violence against LGBTQ people after Club Q shooting

The House Oversight committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on the rising violence and threats against LGBTQ people, with two survivors of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado set to testify.

The event is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Lawmakers will hear testimony from Club Q shooting survivors Michael Anderson and James Slaugh, as well as the club’s founding co-owner, Matthew Haynes. They join Kelley Robinson from Human Rights Campaign, Olivia Hunt of the National Center for Transgender Equality, and Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, who has previously testified before a House committee, calling for stricter gun laws.

In announcing the hearing, the House committee noted how Republican-led anti-LGBTQ policies and the concurrent spread of hateful rhetoric have fueled violence against LGBTQ communities in the U.S. The committee cited a record number of anti-LGBTQ measures — more than 340 pieces of legislation — introduced in 2021 and hate crimes increasing by 40 percent since 2015, “with the last two years being the deadliest on record for transgender and gender non-conforming people.”

A 22-year-old suspect is accused of entering the nightclub and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Club Q, a known LGBTQ sanctuary in the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs. He killed five people and wounded 17 others before patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground. Prosecutors charged Anderson Lee Aldrich last week on 305 criminal counts, including murder and 48 hate crime charges.

Haynes, Club Q’s co-owner, said the filing of 305 charges “graphically illustrates how heinous and horrific this attack was on our community.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.