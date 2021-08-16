WATCH LIVE: #19thRepresents Summit 2021 – Day 1

Leaders and innovators across the country will gather virtually Aug. 16 to 20 for the 19th Represents Summit, which this year explores why representation matters in business, voting, democracy, sports and other parts of our culture.

The PBS NewsHour is a streaming partner for this year’s 19th Represents Summit. Watch live each day starting at 1 p.m. ET in the player above.

PBS NewsHour correspondents are leading several of the conversations over the course of the week, including:

Correspondent Lisa Desjardins’ conversation with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (3:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 16)

Chief correspondent Amna Nawaz’s conversation with Billie Jean King (3:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 17)

Anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff’s conversation with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (1:10 p.m. ET on Aug. 18)

Find the full summit lineup here.

This story will be updated with highlights as the summit progresses.