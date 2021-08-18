‘America needs to catch up’: Sec. Raimondo on the pandemic’s unequal toll on women

Gina Raimondo:

You know, I talk to CEOs pretty much daily, and they will tell me they have a lot of women who are their very best employees, their very best software developers, their very best managers.

They want them to take promotions. They're offering them promotions. But women are saying: I can't do it right now. I can't do it right now.

With schools being closed, with child care hard to find, with — maybe they have, as I have, an elderly mother or father, it's hard to find care. They're having to either drop out of the work force or maybe part-time or maybe not be fully engaged, say no to that promotion, which is — which is — holds us back as an economy.

And it's certainly not equitable. When we talk about building back better, it's building back equitably. It means everyone ought to be able to participate to their fullest potential in the economy. And so I think it's providing high-quality child care, providing public pre-K, providing high-quality home care.

This isn't a luxury. It's fundamental. Every other developed nation in the world is far ahead of America in this regard, basic things like paid time off, paid sick leave, the child care tax credit. It's past time for this to happen. It's good for our economy, and America needs to catch up.