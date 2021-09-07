WATCH LIVE: 20 years on, Muslim journalists reflect on reporting in a post-9/11 world

It has been 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001. The events, which shook the nation, also had reverberating effects on Muslims living in the U.S. Analyses show that anti-Muslim hate grew in the U.S. following the attacks.

READ MORE: American Muslims remember how 9/11 changed America as they knew it

PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will be joined by Rowaida Abdelaziz of the Huffington Post and Ayman Mohyeldin of MSNBC to discuss Islamophobia, representation and what it is like for Muslim American journalists working in the industry after 9/11.

Watch the conversation in the live player above on Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. ET