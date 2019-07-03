What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: 2019 Capitol Fourth celebrates with musical guests, fireworks

Nation

The 39th annual Capitol Fourth celebration, broadcast by PBS, will be streamed live Thursday, July 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The event on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will feature several musical guests, including Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, Vanessa Williams, Lee Brice and Colbie Caillat.

The National Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem, and the Sesame Street Muppets are expected to make a special appearance. John Stamos will host the show.

Fireworks are set to begin behind the Lincoln Memorial at 9:07 p.m. and will be included in the broadcast. They are expected to last 35 minutes, twice as long as previous years.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a separate event earlier in the day. His “Salute to America” includes military demonstrations and a flyover.

The fireworks are where the two separate events–the Capitol Fourth celebration, and Trump’s “Salute to America,” will overlap. There will only be one fireworks display. The fireworks were donated by two companies, according to the Trump administration.

Fourth of July schedule (all times EDT)

National Independence Day Parade – along Constitution Avenue
11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ – Lincoln Memorial
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

A Capitol Fourth Concert – West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks display
9:07 p.m. – 9:42 p.m.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

