WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at ‘Salute to America’ for 4th of July

President Donald Trump will preside over a patriotic event with military flair — branded the “Salute to America” — for the Fourth of July. But some have raised concern about the cost for taxpayers, as well as that the event could politicize a nonpartisan day meant to be about American unity.

The president is scheduled speak in the evening on July 4. Watch live in our player above.

The event will center on an evening address by Trump, who has said that the celebration is meant to pay homage to the U.S. military, the “most advanced military anywhere in the world,” he tweeted. The Associated Press reported that administration officials have stressed that the speech would focus on “how wonderful this country is.”

Trump has expressed a desire for a military parade in Washington since 2017, when he witnessed a Bastille Day display in France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. A military parade that had been scheduled for November 2018, and with a reported cost of $90 million, was canceled. Instead the president joined other world leaders in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in Europe.

While the exact cost of the parade is still not clear, a few things are known: There will be a flyover of Washington by Air Force One and a performance by the Navy Blue Angels. And taxpayers will foot some of the bill. The “Salute” also comes amid growing frustration by local D.C. government, which is still owed more than $7 million for Trump’s 2016 inauguration costs.

The president on Monday said that there will be “brand new Sherman tanks… [and] the brand new Abrams tanks,” stationed somewhere in D.C. The M1 Abrams tank was used in the Gulf War, while the M4 Sherman tank was used during WWII.

WATCH: Trump says tanks will be part of 4th of July in Washington

The president noted that “you’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks,” and therefore, he suggested, “we have to put them in certain areas.” The D.C. city council cited a 2018 Department of Defense memorandum that was created for the president’s initial parade, which explicitly outlined “no tanks,” out of consideration to “minimize damage to local infrastructure.” However, it seems that tanks have already arrived in Washington, and the logistics for the parade are underway.