WATCH: A Capitol Fourth 2022

Grammy-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton hosted the 42nd edition of “A Capitol Fourth,” the July 4th concert and fireworks celebration broadcast on PBS. The celebration took place outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

This year’s Capitol event marked the first live celebration with an in-person audience after two years of virtual performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Two significant anniversaries were part of this year’s broadcast. Grammy Award-winning singer Yolanda Adams sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” from the Lincoln Memorial to mark the monument’s 100th anniversary. Tony winners Chita Rivera and Cynthia Erivo led a special musical tribute to “West Side Story,” as the show marks its 65th anniversary, with the National Symphony Orchestra.

A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday’s celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The latest mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said.

The Highland Park parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the area, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities brought a person of interest into custody Monday evening.

As the Highland Park community mourned, fireworks began thundering in neighboring towns and across the country. Pyrotechnics bloomed shortly after nightfall in Boston and New York City, where a kaleidoscope of color exploded over the Hudson River and illuminated skyscrapers.