What we know about the Highland Park mass shooting

Amna Nawaz:

A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb this morning left at least six people dead and about two dozen more injured.

Five of the six adults died at the scene. One child was critically wounded. And hundreds of people fled from the parade. The gunman has not been captured. Police say they are still hunting for a 22-year-old person of interest named Robert Crimo. It is the latest mass shooting at what used to be the most ordinary and routine places in this country. A supermarket, an elementary school and now a holiday parade have all been targeted in the last six weeks.

And a warning tonight about our coverage: It does include video and graphic accounts of today's shooting.

It was a parade to celebrate the Fourth that turned into terror and panic.

(GUNFIRE)