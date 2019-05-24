WATCH LIVE: Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan addresses Naval Academy graduates

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Michael Shanahan is scheduled to speak Friday at the Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Maryland.

Shanahan will speak at the Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

A former Boeing executive, Shanahan has served as the head of the Defense Department since December, when James Mattis quit largely because of a disagreement over President Donald Trump’s plan to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

Trump announced earlier this month that Shanahan was his pick to take over the position permanently.

The Naval Academy is no stranger to high-profile commencement speakers. President Donald Trump spoke at the last year’s ceremony. Vice President Mike Pence was the speaker the year before, and Secretary of Defense Ash Carter was the commencement speaker for the institution’s 2016 graduation ceremony.