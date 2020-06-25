What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Addressing mental health amid the national conversation on race

The deaths of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others at the hands of police has pushed race in America to the forefront of the conversation, but for many, discussions about race and the reality of living in America as a Black person happen daily.

The frustration pouring out onto American streets, outrage about police brutality and deep systemic racism and America’s racial disparities in its economy, education, criminal justice system, and health care. But discussions about, and visual representations of, racism and violence can trigger significant mental health stressors in the communities who are also largely impacted by those injustices. What mental health struggles can emerge and what is the best way to maintain good mental health during this moment of national reckoning on race?

Dr. Michael Lindsey, the Executive Director of New York University’s McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, and PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz take viewer questions about how to manage and maintain mental health during the national conversation on race.

