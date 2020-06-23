Monuments, statues and a national reckoning on racial injustice

Judy Woodruff:

As Jeff reported, the debate and activism in many communities right now goes well beyond the tributes to the Confederacy.

Let's pick up the discussion with three people who have given this a lot of thought.

Peniel Joseph is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, examining issues of race, society and American politics. W. Fitzhugh Brundage is a professor of history at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. And Arielle Hudson was one of six students who petitioned the University of Mississippi to relocate a Confederate statue on campus.

And we welcome all of you to the "NewsHour." Thank you so much for joining us.

Arielle Hudson, to you first.

Why was it so important to you and the others to get this statue, this monument down?