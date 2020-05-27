What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Answers to your questions on summer plans during COVID-19

Nation

Lockdown orders and other restrictions aimed at reining in the coronavirus pandemic have kept millions of Americans at home for more than two months. But now that the traditional summer vacation season is officially underway, how safe is travel for pleasure? What vacation activities can you and your family enjoy safely this summer?

Ashley Schroeder, managing director of the Tourism Crisis Management Initiative, and the PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham take viewer questions on how to make safe summer plans during the pandemic.

Watch the conversation in the live player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 25 WATCH LIVE: SpaceX and NASA launch historic Falcon 9 flight with U.S. crew

  2. Read May 26 What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

  3. Read May 27 Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

  4. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  5. Watch May 26 ‘Not the America that we want to live in,’ says St. Paul mayor of George Floyd’s death

The Latest