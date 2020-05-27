WATCH LIVE: Answers to your questions on summer plans during COVID-19

Lockdown orders and other restrictions aimed at reining in the coronavirus pandemic have kept millions of Americans at home for more than two months. But now that the traditional summer vacation season is officially underway, how safe is travel for pleasure? What vacation activities can you and your family enjoy safely this summer?

Ashley Schroeder, managing director of the Tourism Crisis Management Initiative, and the PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham take viewer questions on how to make safe summer plans during the pandemic.

Watch the conversation in the live player above.