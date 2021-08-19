WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson holds press briefing amid COVID spike

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to hold a press briefing on Thursday, as residents in the southern state continue to experience a spike of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Hutchinson is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson said in a tweet: “These deaths are fellow Arkansans, neighbors and friends, and they are mostly avoidable with the vaccine.”

Only about 39 percent of all people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

