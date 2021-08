President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday about the end of America’s longest war in Afghanistan.

Biden is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The frantic final exit in August cost the lives of 13 U.S. service members and more than 180 Afghans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

READ MORE: How you can help Afghan refugees arriving in the U.S.